Telangana’s Adithya, Annika clinch gold at Junior South-Zone Aquatic Championship

Telangana swimmers Aditya Vobu and Annika Deborah bagged top honours in the 50M freestyle event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Aditya and Megha Nair

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmers Aditya Vobu and Annika Deborah bagged top honours in the 50M freestyle event of the boys Group-3 and girls Group-3 categories respectively at the 33rd Sub-Junior and Junior South-Zone Aquatic Championship held at the Dr B R Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday.

Aditya took home gold with the timing of 00.30.82 and Annika clocked 0.31.62 to finish fastest. Meanwhile, D Varshith in the Group-2 boys category won silver in 400M IM with timing 4.57.31 and broke the record which was earlier set by Kalp S Bohra of Karnataka 04.59.38 in 2018.

Meghana Nair settled for bronze in the 100M freestyle with the timing of 1.09.89.