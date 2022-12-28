Telangana swimmers clinch team gold at Junior South-Zone Aquatic Championship

Telangana swimmers Shivani Karra, Ditya Chowdary, Meghana Nair and Annika Deborah clocked 02.08.98 to clinch gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

State swimmers posing with their medals

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmers Shivani Karra, Ditya Chowdary, Meghana Nair and Annika Deborah clocked 02.08.98 to clinch gold in the Girls Group-III 4x 50 M freestyle relay at the 33rd Sub-Junior and Junior South-Zone Aquatic Championship held at the Dr B R Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu settled for silver and bronze. Meanwhile Telangana’s Mittapalli Rithvika bagged top honours in the Girls Group-I 50 M breast stroke with the timing of 35.91.

Earlier, Shivani Karra clinched gold in the 100M Backstroke and 100M Butterfly events.