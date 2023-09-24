Telangana’s agricultural success to be showcased in the US

World Food Prize Foundation president and Ambassador Terry E. Branstad in the invitation to the Minister said his perspective and voice would add "unmatchable value to the Borlaug Dialogue."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana‘s success in the agriculture sector will soon be showcased in the United States by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who has been invited to address the 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue from October 24 to 26 in Des Moines, Iowa, US.

“It would be an honor to feature you at the Dialogue as we gather dynamic paradigm shifters who improve global food systems and alleviate global food insecurity,” Branstad said.

Expressing his happiness over the invitation, the Minister said this would be a great platform for showcasing the success of Telangana’s agriculture sector under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Along with the Industries Minister, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has also been invited to speak at the event. More than 1,200 in-person guests and thousands of virtual participants from around the world would be participating in the dialogue to elevate food and agricultural solutions that can increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all.

Following the 2022 emphasis on feeding a fragile world amidst food systems shocks, the stage is set for a future-focused convening centered around nourishment, regeneration, innovation, resilience, empowerment, and mobilization, organizers of the event said.

The 2023 theme, ‘Harnessing Change’ is both an acknowledgment of previous success and a call to action inspired by the legacy of Dr. Norman Borlaug. The World Food Prize Foundation has honored those who harness change and positively shape the future of global food and agriculture, including World Food Prize Laureates, Borlaug Field Award recipients, and more, they said.

Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, also known as the “Borlaug Dialogue,” brings together individuals from more than 65 countries to address cutting-edge issues related to global food security and nutrition. Global leaders, experts, educators, and more will join the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue to discuss transformative solutions to achieve a sustainable, equitable, and nourishing food system, they added.