BSNL 4G services to remote areas in Telangana under Universal Service Obligation Fund

Proposals have been made for diversion of forest land to facilitate installation of the towers. The Principal Chief Conservator of forests (FCA) and Nodal Officer, Mohan Chandra Pargaien held a video conference on Saturday with the Telecom officials and forest department officials concerned to review progress in processing the proposals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:03 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: As many as 61 locations have been identified in 11 districts for setting up mobile towers and laying OFC cables to ensure extension of 4G mobile connectivity to remote areas under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) of the Department of Telecommunications. The exercise is intended to ensure timely implementation of 4G Mobile connectivity especially in the remote locations.

Out of this, 41 locations fall outside protected forest areas for which necessary approval will be given by the Integrated Regional Office, MoEF, Chennai. Another 20 locations where the towers were proposed are falling inside protected areas which would require approval by the National Board for Wildlife for getting permission.

Proposals have been made for diversion of forest land to facilitate installation of the towers. The Principal Chief Conservator of forests (FCA) and Nodal Officer, Mohan Chandra Pargaien held a video conference on Saturday with the Telecom officials and forest department officials concerned to review progress in processing the proposals.

The District Forest Officers of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda also took part in the video conference.

In view of urgency involved in the matter, all DFOs and officials of BSNL concerned were asked to expedite these proposals on priority.

Also Read Sintex to set up Rs 350 crore-manufacturing unit in Telangana