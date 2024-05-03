Telangana’s Atharva, Aryan in final of AITA National Series

Telangana tennis players Atharva Sriramoju and P Vanij Aryan will face each other in the boys final of the AITA National Series Under-14 boys and girls Tennis Tournament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 10:29 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players Atharva Sriramoju and P Vanij Aryan will face each other in the boys final of the AITA National Series Under-14 boys and girls Tennis Tournament at New Dimension Tennis Academy, Bhongir on Friday.

In the semifinal clashes, third-seed Atharva downed top-seed Meer Fazal Ali 6-3, 6-4 and fourth-seed Aryan cruised past Statemate and second-seed player CD Praneeth Reddy 6-2, 6-2 to progress into the summit clash of the competition.

In the girls singles, Srishti Kiran and Venkatesan Deepthi sealed wins in their respective matches to enter the final. In the boys doubles event, Atharva and his partner Fazal advanced into the final and will face the duo of Aryan and Naidu Chukka Lakshya Vardhan.

Results: Semifinals: Singles: Boys: Atharva Sriramoju (3)(TS) bt Meer Fazal Ali (1)(TN) 6-3, 6-4; P Vanij Aryan (4)(TS) bt CD Praneeth Reddy (2) (TS) 6-2, 6-2; Girls: Srishti Kiran (1)(KAR) bt Venkatesan Deepthi (7)(TN) 6-4, 6-0; Shibani Gupte (3)(MAH) bt Shravee Deore (6)(MAH) 6-4, 6-1; Doubles: Boys: Atharva Sriramoju (3)(TS) Meer Fazal Ali (1)(TN) bt C Satyaparthiv (TS) Sujai Pothula (TS) w/o; P Vanij Aryan (TS) Naidu Chukka Lakshya Vardhan(2)(AP) bt M Puneeth (KAR) Arjun Manikandan(3) (KAR) 6-3, 3-6, 11-9; Girls: Shibani Gupte (MAH) Shravee Deore (1)(MAH) bt Zoha Qureshi (TS) Parnitha Vattaprambil (4) (KAR) 6-2, 6-2; Srishti Kiran (KAR) Padma Pramesh Kumar (KAR)(2) bt Noorie Mattipati (TS) Sanvi Vundyala (TS) 6-1, 6-0.