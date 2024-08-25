Over 57 percent seats vacant at Government engineering college in Kosgi

More than 57 per cent of the undergraduate engineering seats in the Government Engineering College in Kosgi, which has been set up by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in his Kodangal Assembly constituency, had no takers this academic year.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 26 August 2024, 12:51 AM

The State government commenced the engineering college in Kosgi by upgrading the existing Government Polytechnic College from the academic year 2024-25.This is the first engineering college established in the government sector under the control of the Commissioner of Technical Education with affiliation to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad. The upgrade from a polytechnic to an engineering college is seen as a significant achievement in the local circles.

However, the ground reality is different from the anticipated success of the college. While 198 seats have been up for grabs via the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2024 admission counselling, only 84 candidates enrolled in this college even after the final phase of counselling, reflecting students’ interest.

Interestingly, the government commenced college with the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), CSE Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and CSE Data Science programmes, which have huge demand among students in the State.Yet, 57.6 per cent seats in this college went vacant. This is despite the government arranging the necessary faculty for teaching the programmes. According to sources, existing polytechnic lecturers with PhDs in the relevant areas have been entrusted with the job of teaching the undergraduate engineering programmes.

The necessary hostel facility for about 200 students of both engineering and diploma programmes has also been extended. So far, the State has only campus and constituent colleges under the JNTU-Hyderabad, Osmania, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana and Palamuru universities. Even in 18 of these colleges 74.6 per cent of seats have been filled. A total of 5,933 seats are available for admissions and 4,424 seats have been filled, leaving 1,509 vacant.