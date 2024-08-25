| Hyderabad All Decked Up For Krishna Janmashtami Fete

Hyderabad is excitedly buzzing as the city prepares to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday with traditional zeal and devotion.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 August 2024, 01:03 AM

Markets bustling with activity as people purchase fresh flowers, sweets, and new clothes on the eve of Krishnastami

Across the city, preparations are in full swing with homes, temples, and streets adorned with vibrant decorations.

Across the city, preparations are in full swing with homes, temples, and streets adorned with vibrant decorations.

The markets are bustling with activity as people purchase fresh flowers, sweets, and new clothes.

Temples, including the iconic ISKCON temple in Secunderabad, are decked out with garlands and lights, preparing for the midnight celebration of Krishna’s birth.

On Sunday, darshan and Jhulan was held at Hare Krishna Temple in Banjara Hills between 8 am and 9 pm followed by Maha Abhishekam, Arati and Jhulan.

A series of rituals and cultural events are lined up at the temple till Tuesday. On Monday, followed by Darshan and Jhulan, Abhishekams will be held.

On Tuesday, Nandotsavam and Vyasa Puja celebrations will take place, with Chappan Bhog and Raja Bhoga Arati at noon.

Similar festivities will be held at the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Narsingi and the Hare Krishna Cultural Centre in Kandi, Sangareddy.