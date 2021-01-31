Telangana’s Culture dept holds over 900 workshops in 300 days

More than 900 online workshops, meetings, virtual events in fields like literature, music, dance, acting, katte saamu, film scriptwriting, acting workshops and poets meet etc. were conducted

Hyderabad: In 300 days, the Department of Language and Culture has organised more than 900 online workshops, meetings, virtual events in fields like literature, music, dance, acting, katte saamu, film scriptwriting, acting workshops and poets meet etc.

Describing it as an extraordinary achievement by the department which no other State has done or explored, Mamidi Hari Krishna, director, Department of Language and Culture, said, “After the Janata curfew on March 22, 2020, in just one week we upgraded ourselves to the online events. We were not sure how far the online workshops will work out, but it stood as a massive hit amongst the public. It was not only in Telangana but enthusiasts from across the country and for a few workshops and meetings, across the globe participated and made it successful.”

An online acting workshop was launched with a cutoff strength of 60 participants, but much to the surprise of department, more than 120 enrolled in the first season. Now, the third season is about to start. “We organised two days multilingual poet meet and poets from 28 countries participated in it. Now, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, we organised peace, non-violence and tolerance poetry meets in Indian languages, where poets from across the country participated,” said Hari Krishna.

All the meetings are happening on Google meet and Zoom. “Very soon we are also planning to take the painting exhibitions online and the exhibition can be viewed by all across the globe” he said. Meanwhile, Ravindra Bharathi premises will be operational from February 7. “All the Covid norms and guidelines given by the government will be strictly followed,” added Hari Krishna.

