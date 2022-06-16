Telangana’s Dwarak finishes fifth in All India Taekwondo competition

06:42 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Dwarak Reddy of EMRS Seerole

Mahabubabad: Dwarak Reddy of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Seerole, finished fifth after losing in quarterfinals in the All India Taekwondo Open National Ranking Championship held in Nashik, Maharashtra from June 11 to 14.

Dwarak, represented Telangana State, competed in the under-33 kg weight category. “All his matches were nail biting. He lost his quarterfinal match by two points in the first round and two points in second round. His performance in the quarterfinals was very impressive,” said his coach Ellavula Ganesh Yadav.

“This ranking will boost his confidence. Participating in this type of tournament will make the players eligible for the next level including the Olympic Ranking Tournaments,” Ganesh said.

EMRS Sports Officer Ramesh Kumar, School Principal K Anitha, Vice Principal M Srinivas, Taekwondo coach E Ganesh Yadav lauded Dwarak for his performance.