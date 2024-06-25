Telangana’s engineering admission schedule revised; Deets inside

The Technical Education department rescheduled the admissions as some engineering colleges are yet to receive extension of approval from the AICTE, which will declare approval to technical institutions by June 30.

25 June 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2024 admission counselling for engineering programmes, which is supposed to commence on June 27, has been rescheduled. Now, the first phase admission counselling process will begin through the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in/ on July 4.

Revised schedule

First phase

– Registration and slot booking for certificate verification: July 4 to 12

– Certificate verification: July 6 to 13

– Web options: July 8 to 15

– Provisional seats allotment on or before: July 19

– Self-reporting online and tuition fee payment: July 19 to 23

Second phase

– Registration and slot booking for certificate verification: July 26

– Certificate verification: July 27

– Web options: July 27 and 28

– Provisional seats allotment on or before: July 31

– Self-reporting and tuition fee payment online: July 31 to August 2

· Candidates must physically report at the allotted college after second phase

Final phase

– Registration and slot booking for certificate verification: August 8

– Certificate verification: August 9

– Web options: August 9 and 10

– Provisional seats allotment on or before: August 13

– Self-reporting and tuition fee payment online: August 13 to 15

– Reporting at college, in case of change or branch/college: August 16 and 17

Centralized internal sliding by convenor

– Web options: August 21 and 22

– Provisional seats allotment on or before: August 26

– Self-reporting online and reporting in new branch within same college: August 27 and 28

· Spot admissions guidelines will be placed on website: August 28