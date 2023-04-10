CPI welcomes CM KCR’s decision to take over Vizag Steel Plant

CM KCR has taken the right decision to take over the VSP. If the company goes into the hands of corporate bodies like the Adani Group, it will be a great loss to the nation, said CPI National Secretary K Narayana

Published Date - 04:12 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: CPI National Secretary K Narayana welcomed the Telangana government‘s decision to submit an expression of interest (EoI) for the acquisition of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Narayana along with State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to take over VSP through Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

“The CM has taken the right decision to take over the VSP. If the company goes into the hands of corporate bodies like the Adani Group, it will be a great loss to the nation. We appreciate the efforts of the CM,” Narayana said.

He said his party would fully support Telangana in its effort to take over VSP.

“The CPI will give all possible help to the Telangana government in putting VSP back on track,” he said. Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of handing over all public sector units to a few corporate bodies, the senior CPI leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing Vande Bharat trains not for the benefit of people of the country but to sell them to corporate giants.

“All the railway stations in the country are being modernised with public money to be handed over to Adani and other corporate houses,” he alleged.

The State unit of the CPI has decided to launch a door-to-door programme ‘BJP Hatao Desh Bachao’ padayatra from April 14, coinciding with birth anniversary celebrations of BR Ambedkar, Sambasiva Rao said, adding that the party would also launch a bus yatra and organise a huge public meeting in the first week of July to highlight people’s problems and Centre’s failures.

“The objective of the padayatra is to not only educate people about the need to defeat the communal BJP, but to save the country and its secular fabric and democracy. Also, issues being faced by the people in Telangana will be raised,” said Sambasiva Rao.