Telangana’s first Mudiraj Community Hall ready in Siddipet

Mudiraj Community Hall in Siddipet will have a seating capacity of 1,000 to organise marriages, functions and other events

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Siddipet: The first community hall in the State for the Mudiraj community is ready in Siddipet.

The hall, where the community can organise different programmes, became a reality after Finance Minister T Harish Rao granted Rs 5 crore to construct the community hall at THR Nagar a year ago. Since the community had no proper space for organising different programmes until now, Rao had granted the fund following the request of community elders. Work on the air-conditioned building is almost complete.

The hall will have a seating capacity of 1,000 to organise marriages, functions and other events.