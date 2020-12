The Indian football team is holding the camp in preparation for the AFC Asian Women’s football championship to be held in India in 2022

By | Published: 4:22 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s G Soumya has selected to attend the Indian senior women’s football camp that got under way in Goa from Tuesday. The Indian football team is holding the camp in preparation for the AFC Asian Women’s football championship to be held in India in 2022.

