Telangana’s growth truly inspirational, says ITC’s Sanjiv Puri

Sanjiv Puri made a special mention of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s “dynamism, passion and vigour” with which he was pursuing the transformation of Telangana to usher in socio-economic growth

31 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s transformation to position itself on the global stage as an attractive destination, that too in a short span, came in for special praise on Monday from ITC Limited CMD Sanjiv Puri, who called the “new dimension of socio-economic growth” in the State “truly inspirational”.

Speaking at the inauguration of ITC’s Rs 450-crore integrated food manufacturing and logistics facility at Medak, Puri also made a special mention of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s “dynamism, passion and vigour” with which he was pursuing the transformation of Telangana to usher in socio-economic growth.

Calling the development in the State multi-dimensional, encompassing all facets of inclusive and sustainable development, Puri said there were “tremendous” transformative reforms at the grassroots level. Mentioning schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, the 24-hour free power supply for farmers, strengthening of the panchayat system and school infrastructure, Puri said the manner in which Hyderabad was being developed as the knowledge capital of the world and Telangana as the global hub of manufacturing was “extremely encouraging and inspiring” for investors.

Puri, whose multi-business conglomerate is looking to further expand its presence in the State, said a number of transformative interventions were made in a short span in the young State to position it on the global stage as an attractive destination. Citing initiatives such as TS-iPASS, T-Hub, TASK, T-App folio and T-Works, he said the fact that Telangana observed 2020 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence when other States were starting to talk about AI only now, showed the foresightedness of the State’s leadership.

Making special mention of more initiatives such as the TS-bPASS, Strategic Nala Development Plan, Pharma City and Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), Puri said the number was far too many and the speed at which the transformation was taking place in the State was amazing.

Puri, calling his trip from ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad to Manoharabad in Medak district a “green journey”, also praised the State highways, adding that “amazing infrastructure” has come up in just under eight years.