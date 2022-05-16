Telangana’s mountaineer Anvitha Reddy scales Mt Everest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Anvitha Reddy Padamati scaled the highest peak in the world Mount Everest (8848.86 metres) on Monday. The 24-year-old mountaineer from Bhongir town is an instructor at the Rock Climbing School, Bhongir. Anvitha, who is part of the international Mt Everest expedition team in the spring climbing season of the Himalayas, organised by Transcend Adventures, Hyderabad, started her journey in April from Hyderabad.

She reached the base camp of Mt Everest which was situated at an altitude of 5,300 metres on April 17 and started her journey to the peak along with her Sherpa on May 15 and reached the summit at 9.30 am on Monday. After completing her rotations, wherein the members climb to higher camps, ferry the load, and spend the night before returning to the lower camps, which helps their bodies to get adjusted to the low oxygen levels, Anvitha started for the summit from the base camp on May 12.

Hailing from a humble background, the mountaineer holds an MBA degree from OU. Her father Madhusudhan Reddy is into agriculture while her mother Chandrakala works at an Anganwadi school in Bhongir.

Earlier, Anvitha had scaled Mt Elbrus (the highest peak in the African continent) in December 2021, Mt Khadey, Ladakh in February 2021, and Mt Kilimanjaro in January 2021. She is the only Indian to scale Mt Elbrus.

Speaking on her feat, Anvitha’s coach and mentor Shekhar Babu said, “Anvitha prepared herself well ahead of her mission and gained all the required experience. She was not in a hurry to achieve her goal. She took sufficient time to gain knowledge, skills, and experience including physical and mental fitness. I am very happy about her achievement and hope that she will scale many more peaks in the future. I thank her parents, sponsors, and colleagues for their support.”