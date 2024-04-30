Telangana’s Naman secures win in AITA National Series

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Naman Gupta recorded win in the second round match of the AITA National Series Under 14 boys and girls Tennis Tournament at New Dimension Tennis Academy, Bhongir on Tuesday.

The State player defeated Senthil Dhev Advaith of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 7-5 to progress in the next round of the competition.

Results: Singles: 2nd Round: Boys: Meer Fazal Ali (1)(TN) bt Pratheek Thummala (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Nirvaan Margana (TS) bt Ashish Rathod (TS) 6-2, 7-6 (4); Naman Gupta (10)(TS) bt Senthil Dhev Advaith (TN) 6-1, 7-5; Atharva Sriramoju (3)(TS) bt Dhirav Kothari (GJ) 6-1, 6-0; C Satya Parthiv (TS) bt Siddharth Somal (13)(TS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Jeebu Siddharth (TS) bt Nikunj Khurana (11)(TS) 6-4, 6-1; Vincent Koritepati (8) bt Jami Thushanth (TS) 6-4, 6-0; M Puneeth (7)(KAR) bt Sujai Pothula (TS) 6-2, 6-1; Yona Manda (TS) bt Vijeeth Golla (TS) 6-2, 6-1; Sripathi Aarav Charan (TS) bt Katra Bhuvan (TS) 6-0, 6-1; P Vanij Aryan (4)(TS) bt Kabir Tolani (TS) 6-0, 6-1; Manikandan (6)(KAR) bt Virat Kotha (TS) 6-0, 6-3; Ishaayu Desai (9)(KAR) bt Karthik Suhas Babu Pujala (TS) 6-2, 6-0; Lemuel Alladi (14)(TS) bt Komeera Sai Srichandra (TS) 6-0, 6-0; CD Praneeth Reddy (2)(TS) bt Mohammed Aheel (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Girls: Srishti Kiran (1)(TS) bt Shamshabad Ruchika Reddy (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Padma Ramesh Kumar (13) (KAR) bt Noorie Mattipati (TS) 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Parnitha Vattaprambil (9)(AP) bt Soma Riha Gandhi (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Sanidhya Karantoth (4)(TS) bt Saurya Devara Sree Tanya (TS) 6-4, 6-1; Venkatesan Deepthi (7)(TN) bt Nunnaboina Lekhya Sri (AP) 6-1, 6-2; Karthik Mahita (TN) bt Emani Moksha Sai (14)(TS) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Zoha Qureshi (10)(TS) bt Harshika Chamanthula (TS) 6-0, 6-1; Jhawar Reet (8)(KAR) bt Ashwitha Kankanala Reddy (TS) 6-0, 6-1.