Telangana’s Jatin scores easy win in AITA National Series

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:41 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Yeruva Jatin recorded a comfortable win in the boys singles first round of the ongoing AITA National Series Under-14 boys and girls at New Dimension Tennis Academy, Bhongir on Monday.

The State player defeated fifth seeded Naidu Chukka Lakshta Vardhan of Andhra Pradesh 6-0, 6-0 to progress into the next round.

Results: First Round: Singles: Boys: Meer Fazal Ali (1)(TN) bt Lenin Yeruva (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Pratheek Thummala (TS) bt Tanav Dendukuri (TS) 7-5, 6-4; Ashish Rathod (TS) bt Y Ayaan (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Nirvaan Margana (TS) bt Vishwas Chandrasekaran (16)(MAH) 6-4, 6-2; Naman Gupta (10)(TS) bt Samineni Sri Charana (TS) 6-1, 6-1; Senthil Dhev Advaith (TN) bt G Vishwak Reddy (TS) 6-1, 6-0; Pulivarthi Kailash (TS) bt Mohammad Farhaan (TS) 6-3, 6-2; Yeruva Jatin (TS) bt Naidu Chukka Lakshta Vardhan (5) (AP) 6-0, 6-0; Atharva Sriramoju (3)(TS) bt Veeraballi Bhuvan Dheeraj (AP) 6-0, 6-0; Dhirav Kothari (GJ) bt Aditya Sansria (TS) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; C Satya Parthiv (TS) bt Mohammmed Rayyan Khan (TS) 6-3, 6-4; Siddharth Somal (13)(TS) bt Anil Dabas (DL) 6-0, 6-0; Nikunj Khurana (11)(TS) bt Tanish Vundyala (TS) 6-1, 6-2; Jeebu Siddharth (TS) bt BureddyAbhiram Reddy (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Jami Thushanth (TS) bt Vallem Sai Koushik Reddy (TS) 6-3, 7-5; Vincent Koritepati (8) bt N Jadon Sujay (TS) (AP) 6-1, 6-1; Girls: Shamshabad Ruchika Reddy (TS) bt Dokku Moksha (TS) 7-5, 6-1; Noorie Mattipati (TS) bt Lasyapriya Maddireddy (AP) 6-0, 6-0; Saurya Devara Sree Tanya (TS) bt Anagha Bhargav (TN) 6-0, 6-2; Nunnaboina Lekhya Sri (AP) bt Bhrithi Velladandi (KA) 6-1, 7-5; Ashwitha Kankanala Reddy (TS) bt Haritishwari Chinnakavanam Nattu (TN) 6-2, 6-3; Harshika Chamanthula (TS) bt Kuchu Maanvitha (TS) 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; Divya Gayatri Marepalli(TS) bt Bommareddy Janaki Reddy (TS) 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-1; Bukkapuram Bhavishya Kranthi (AP) bt Krishna Tangiral (AP) 6-3, 7-5.