Telangana’s Nethanna Bima scheme benefits extended to six beneficiaries

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: After launching the Nethanna Bima scheme on August 7 -National Handloom Day to extend insurance coverage to weavers, Telangana Government deposited Rs 5 lakhs each into the nominee accounts of six weavers, who died due to different ailments.

Like Rythu Bima scheme for farmers, the State Government launched the Nethanna Bima scheme for the benefit of weavers. For the first time, in the country, Telangana Government has launched such a scheme, which extends insurance coverage to handloom and powerloom weavers in the State.

Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao had virtually launched the scheme on the National Handloom Day and the scheme was being implemented since August 14. As informed by the Minister, the State Government extended insurance benefits to the nominees without any delay.

Forty-eight year old Vanga Suguna, a weaver from Jangaon, had died on August 30. After processing the application, the handloom department ensured direct deposit of Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage into her husband Vanga Yadagiri’s bank account on Tuesday.

“It is unbelievable. There was no delay in payment nor there was any demand from the department,” said Vanga Upender, elder son of Suguna. On behalf of the weavers’ community, we thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for implementing the insurance coverage scheme, he said.

Similarly, 56 year old, Kadigi Aruna, a weaver from Narayanpet, had died on August 20. Her family had formally informed to the department officials and the insurance coverage was deposited into her husband K Jagadish’s bank account on Tuesday.

No recommendation was required and there was no running around from pillar to post to get the benefits. Everything was online and done transparently, said K Narasimha, elder son of Aruna.

Like in these two cases, insurance benefits were extended to four other nominees, including Dussa Samaiah from Korapally, Karimnagar, Parikipandla Ravi from Kangarthi, Peddapally, Kurakula Venkatamma from Siddipet and N Lalitha from Bondugula, Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

The insurance coverage scheme is being implemented in association with LIC. So far, 37,346 handloom, powerloom and ancillary weavers have been enrolled under the scheme. Weavers aged from 18 to 59 years are eligible for enrolment and their loom has to be geo-tagged.