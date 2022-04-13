Telangana’s Pranay, Ganesh for World School Athletics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

From left Ganesh, Pranay.

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) students Pranay and Ganesh have been selected to represent India in the upcoming 19th World School Athletic Championship-School Gymnasiade to be held in Normandy, France, from May 14 to 22.

Pranay, who is from Jaipur, Adilabad will participate in triple jump event while Ganesh from Achampet will compete 100 metres. Both the athletes train in the TSWREIS Sports Academy’s Long Term Athletics Coaching Camp (LACC), Shaikpet.

Earlier, N Mayavathi and A Ravi Kiran made it to the Indian team after clinching gold medals at the 65th SGFI National Open Selection trials held in Bhubaneswar recently. Total four athletes from the TSWREIS are going to participate in the World Championships.

