Telangana’s R&R package not to allow any loss to oustees: Devarakonda MLA

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had prepared the R&R package, which would not allow any loss or injustice to the displaced farmers, says MLA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar Naik was extending cheques of compensation to displaced farmers of Veeraboinapally canal in his camp office in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Nalgonda: Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar on Sunday said the State government was keen on ensuring no loss to farmers displaced by irrigation projects.

Speaking after distributing compensation cheques to 32 displaced farmers of Veeraboinapally canal of Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, Ravindra Kumar said the State government was extending the best Relief and Rehabilitation (R & R) package to oustees of irrigation projects. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had prepared the R&R package, which would not allow any loss or injustice to the displaced farmers.

Stating that the BRS government had taken up irrigation projects with a target to extend irrigation facility to every acre of land in the State, he said the Devarakonda assembly constituency would emerge as an area with the highest number of reservoirs and lift irrigation schemes in the State after completion of Nakkalagandi and Dindi lift irrigation schemes.