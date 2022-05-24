Mana Ooru-Mana Badi a revolutionary scheme: Devarakonda MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:17 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik was laying foundation stone for development works in government school at Padamatipally under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

Nalgonda: Devarakonda MLA and TRS district president Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik on Tuesday said that the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme was bringing a revolutionary change in the education sector in the State.

Laying the foundation stone for works taken up in government school at Padamatipally with Rs 4.5 lakh, he said that the State government was committed to developing government schools on par with corporate schools. The students of government residential schools and colleges have performed well in the annual examinations than the students of corporate schools, he added.

Reminding that Mana Ooru-Mana Badi was taken up by the State government for the development of infrastructure in government schools, he said that school-level education would play a key role in moulding any individual as well as society. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been working to ensure that every student gets access to quality education.

He also asked the people to take part in Mana Ooru-Mana Badi to make it a grand success. He pointed out that the people can also extend donations for the development of government schools under the programme. The students should also utilize the education facilities being provided by the State government and strive to achieve high goals in their lives.

