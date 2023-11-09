Telangana’s Samhita wins National Under-9 Girls Chess Championship

Samhita Pungavanam scored 10 points from 11 rounds to bag top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Samhita Pungavanam

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Samhita Pungavanam won the 36th National Under-9 Girls Chess Championship in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

She scored 10 points from 11 rounds to bag top honours. In the final and 11th round, she out-scored top seed AS Sharvaanica of Tamil Nadu. Samhita clinched victory on the 35th move to win the title. Telangana State Chess Association president KS Prasad and others felicitated the player at the Press Club, Bhasheerbagh on Thursday.

