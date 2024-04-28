| Telanganas Shanvitha Is Runner Up At Itf Junior Circuit U 18 Doubles Tournament

Telangana’s Shanvitha is runner-up at ITF Junior Circuit U-18 doubles tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 06:25 PM

Shanvitha with her doubles partnter Laura Chanova (Czechoslovakia) at Kigali in Rwanda.

Sangareddy: Junior tennis player from Telangana Shanvitha Reddy Nukala and partner Laura Chanova (Czechoslovakia), finished as runners-up at the World Tennis Tour ITF Junior Circuit (J30) under-18 tournament held at Kigali in Rwanda on Friday.

The India-Czechoslovakia pair lost the final 3-6, 1-6 to Dzimovic (Serbeia) and Neha Krishnan (USA). Earlier, Shanvitha and Laura defeated Silvia Caliman (Spain) and Karina Wozniak (Poland) with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals. They had defeated Lea Alexiane Mebenga and Anouk Vandevelde of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Shanvitha, a resident of Patancheru, is a Class 12 student of Gaudiam International School in Kollur of Sangareddy district. She is undergoing training at Vijay Tennis Academy.