‘Telangana’s venture spirit brought Monin here’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: Gourmet flavourings company Monin chose Telangana for setting up its India headquarters as well as R&D centre and first production unit, considering the State government’s venture spirit and Minister KT Rama Rao‘s professional approach, said Olivier Monin, president and chairman of Georges Monin SAS, the parent company of Monin India.

“Before choosing Telangana, we visited eight different States. But none of them had the same spirit. The main reason why we are here is because of your venture spirit and business spirit, which we like very much,” he told Minister Rama Rao, at the foundation laying ceremony of the new facility in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Monin India managing director Germain Araud said after more than a dozen trips to India, the company representatives could not found a perfect place to establish their unit which was very discouraging. However, officials from the Telangana government approached the company management and invited them to visit Telangana.

“When we came here, we were mesmerised at what we saw. Telangana is centrally located, with the world-class infrastructure in the making. Most importantly, the support extended by the State government has been very excellent. We were touched by the humility and approachability of the officials. Jayesh Ranjan personally met us to explain what the State and Hyderabad was ready to offer us,” he said. Within next three months, the company signed the MoU with the State government for the unit.