Shadow cast over Chennur lift irrigation scheme, touted to be a lifeline

The scheme was envisaged to irrigate approximately 1 lakh acres in Chennur assembly segment to benefit farmers in 103 villages.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 17 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Mancherial: With the Telangana government not showing much interest in taking up the proposed Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme, farmers in the Chennur assembly segment are the most worried lot. Though touted to be a lifeline of Chennur assembly segment, a shadow is cast over the proposed project with the State government not taking steps to commence construction.

The then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao virtually laid a foundation stone to scheme in Mancherial on June 8. The scheme was envisaged to irrigate approximately 1 lakh acres in Chennur assembly segment to benefit farmers in 103 villages, at a cost of Rs 1,658 crore. Ten tmcs of water was mulled to be lifted from Godavari river at Shetpalli village in Jaipur mandal under the scheme.

Earlier, the State accorded administrative sanction to the proposed Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme, realizing the long-cherished dream of the people on April 22. Accordingly, Rs 87 lakh was earmarked for carrying out a survey to create the scheme in 2023. The then Chennur MLA Balka Suman convened review meetings with the officials at regular intervals. Telangana cabinet gave its nod to construct the project on April 12, rekindling hopes of farmers, who were demanding creation of the irrigation facility for a long time.

However, the state government now has not taken steps to initiate the survey even after completion of four months at the office. Local public representatives have not pursued the issue and doubts are being raised over the project’s fate. Farmers requested the government to take steps to construct the facility.

Lethakari Rajaiah, a farmer from Kommera village in Chennur mandal opined that the region would prosper if the irrigation scheme became a reality. He stated that farmers could grow crops in two seasons a year and earn profits. Farmers stated that men, women and farm laborers could find sufficient employment once the agriculture sector flourishes with the advent of the project.