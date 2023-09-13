Monin’s arrival to bolster TS food processing ecosystem: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the food processing eco-system was gaining momentum in Telangana, with the establishment of a unit of French gourmet flavourings company Georges Monin SAS – Monin, proving the State government’s efforts in this direction. He reminded that Coca-Cola and Pepsi along with chocolate maker Mars and other companies in the food processing sector had already established their largest units in the State.

Being established in a 40-acre land at Gunthapally village of Kondapur mandal in Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the unit is expected to create 150 direct jobs and 200 indirect jobs. The company will invest Rs.300 crore in the first phase of the facility, which will house its India headquarters and its first R&D facility and manufacturing unit in India, aimed to cater to local markets and South Asia.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for construction of the Monin unit at Gunthapally on Wednesday, Rama Rao said Telangana, which earlier attracted global majors like Google, Amazon and Apple, was fast becoming home for French giants including Safran, Schneider, SDG, Teleperformance, Thillios and many others. He appreciated the Monin management over its commitment to invest Rs.300 crore and assurance to operationalise the entire unit in just 18 months.

The Minister suggested Monin to expand its facility as India itself offers one of the largest markets in the world. The company could also export its products to various parts of the South and South East Asia, he said, urging the company to provide employment opportunities to local youth and assured the State government’s support to provide skill development and training in this regard.

The Minister also asked local elected representatives to support companies like Monin to successfully complete construction of their plans and operate smoothly. “Success of such companies will only attract more investments in this area and create better employment opportunities for local youth,” he said, adding that Monin was a zero waste and zero pollution plant. He also remarked that out of the eight States it visited, Monin chose Telangana which was testament to the development of the State.

Consul General of France in Bengaluru Thierry Berthelot and George Monin SAS president and chairman Olivier Monin, Monin India Managing Director Germain Araud along with Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana State Handloom Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar and others were present.