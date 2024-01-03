Telangana’s Vritti clinches gold in National School Games Swimming Championship

Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched gold in girls’ category of 800m freestyle event in the ongoing 67th National School Games Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Vritti Agarwal in action during the swimming championship in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched gold in girls’ category of 800m freestyle event in the ongoing 67th National School Games Swimming Championship at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimmingpool, Talkatora, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Vritti sealed top spot with a timing of 9:29:01s ahead of ISCE’s S Shirin and Maharashtra’s Dolly Patil in second and third places respectively.

In the boys 800m freestyle event, Kerala’s Samadev Mongam topped with a timing of 8:35:38s as S Dharshan of Karnataka and Atharvraj Patil of Maharashtra settled for second and third spots.

Results: U-19: 800m freestyle: Girls: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) (9:29:01s), 2. S Shirin (ISCE) (9:41:58s), 3. Dolly Patil (MH) (10:06:35s); Boys: 1. Samadev Mongam (KL) (8:35:38s), 2. S Dharshan (KAR) (8:38:05s), 3. Atharvraj Patil (MH) (8:53:21s).