| Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayams Run Ends In Pre Quarters At Inter University Volleyball Championship

Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam’s run ends in pre-quarters at Inter-University Volleyball Championship

TMV lost to Nagarjuna University Guntur, Andhra Pradesh 14-25,17-25,19-25 to end their campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (TMV) team members.

Hyderabad: Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam’s (TMV) good run came to an end in pre-quarterfinals of the Inter-University (South Zone) Volleyball Championship held at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh recently.

TMV lost to Nagarjuna University Guntur, Andhra Pradesh 14-25,17-25,19-25 to end their campaign.

Also Read Nihal bowls SSGF Hyderabad to victory over Karnataka in Junior National Cricket League

Earlier, TMV recorded victories over Agricultural Science University and Rajiv Gandhi University Health Science of Karnataka, Satavahana University of Telangana and Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswavidyalayam of Andhra Pradesh to storm into pre-quarters of the championship.

Results: Pre-Quarters: TMV lost to Nagarjuna University (Guntur, AP) 14-25,17-25,19-25; TMV (TS) bt Agricultural Science University (KAR) 25-12, 25-12, 25-14; TMV (TS) bt Satavahana University (TS) 25-12, 25-17, 25-12; TMV (TS) bt Rajiv Gandhi University Health Science (KAR) 25-10, 25-16, 25-14; TMV (TS) bt Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswavdiyalayam (AP) 25-12, 25-15, 25-12.