Telangana’s Vritti clinches second gold in Junior National Aquatic Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal continued her fine run as she bagged top honours in the 1500m freestyle in girls Group 1 category of the ongoing 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The 15-year-old clocked 17.37.78 sec to clinch the gold. Earlier, she won gold in the 200m butterfly with a timing of 2.22.16. With this meda, her meda tally increased to four – two gold, one silver and bronze.

Meanwhile, B Sai Nihar finished second (4.40.08 sec) in the 400m individual medley in boys Group 1. M Suhas Preetham settled for silver with a timing of 28.51sec in the 50m backstroke event. With these three medals on Monday, the total count of medals went up to 11.