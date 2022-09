Telangana’s Vritti wins third silver at National Aquatic Championships

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarawal clinched silver in the 800m freestyle and a bronze 200m in butterfly event in the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships held in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday.

She clocked 9.24.43 sec and 2.24.37 sec in the freestyle and butterfly events respectively to finish at podium. Earlier, she won silver in 1500m and 400m freestyle events.

With these two medals, she won a total of four medals in this championship.