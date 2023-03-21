Telugu actor Hema lodges complaint against web news channels over misleading content

Hema alleged that the content creators had posted her picture along with her husband with a misleading and derogatory thumbnail

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:43 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Hema on Tuesday lodged a complaint against some web news channels at the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station, alleging that the posts and comments on social media against her and other actors were misleading and derogatory in nature.

In her complaint submitted to Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad, Hema alleged that the content creators had posted her picture along with her husband with a misleading and derogatory thumbnail, thus damaging her reputation.

She further said that the web new channels were targeting film personalities and defaming them and sought action against them. Apart from this, these channels were also misleading people by posting false news on death of celebrities.

The police said the facts in the complaint would be verified and necessary action would be taken.