Telugu actor Sai Ketan Rao bags his second Hindi project on Star Plus

Sai will be seen sharing the screen with actor Amandeep Sidhu in the series, which is being shot primarily at Amritsar and Mumbai, from the third week of December.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:43 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Telugu film ‘Pelli Kuturu Party’ and Star Plus ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali’ fame Sai Ketan Rao is donning a new role of a half Delhiite and half Hyderabadi, in an upcoming TV serial. The love story and revenge drama yet to be titled will have Sai Ketan Rao playing the lead role of Raunak Reddy, son of a Telugu and Punjabi mixed parents, imbibing both the cultures.

Sai will be seen sharing the screen with actor Amandeep Sidhu in the series, which is being shot primarily at Amritsar and Mumbai, from the third week of December. The show’s creative producer Sandip Sikchand offered the role to Sai Ketan Rao in August 2022.

“I cannot disclose much about my character currently as I cannot give away the suspense, but I assure my fans that it will be a great treat for the audience to watch this love-revenge drama,” said Sai Ketan Rao.

Keen to work on a mix of various platforms, including films and web series in foreign and regional languages, Sai says he is open to roles in Tamil, Kannada movies and TV shows, besides roles in Telugu and Bollywood industry.

He started his professional life by working with an Australian firm. But his childhood dream to don the greasepaint came true with the opportunity of a role in the Telugu TV show ‘Agnisakshi’ in 2017. Rao runs a production house, Aurum Motion Pictures, along with his mother. An early riser and a fitness freak, despite his tight shooting schedules of nearly 12-13 hours, Rao never misses his fitness regimen.

Sai Ketan Rao says his mother Sanngittha is a huge inspiration for him. “As a kid my heart was in acting and I always emulated my idols on silver screen. But to fulfil my mother’s wish, I completed formal education by pursuing Engineering and MBA, prior to turning towards my passion,” he shared.

Apart from Hindi TV shows, Sai Ketan Rao – who is very popular among audiences for acting skills, appearance, great physique and unique swag – has worked in quite a few south projects. He won several accolades, including IWMBuzz Style Award as an emerging fashion icon, Iconic Gold Award for best debut TV actor for the year 2022, and Bollywood Life Award for best social media TV couple, among others.