Telugu journalist attacked by unidentified persons on way home

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: A senior Telugu journalist was brutally attacked by a group of unidentified persons, while he was on his way back home from office at LB Nagar on Thursday midnight.

The journalist, Shankar runs a YouTube channel ‘News Line Telugu’ and an E-paper called ‘Idhi Telanganam’.

According to the police, at around 11.30pm, Shankar was waylaid, while he was travelling in a car and was brutally attacked with sticks and stones apart from fist blows.

His colleagues tried to catch the attackers, but they too were assaulted.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

The LB Nagar police are investigating.