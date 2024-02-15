Hyderabad: Group of persons murder car driver

A car driver was allegedly murdered by a group of persons at LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 10:20 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A car driver was allegedly murdered by a group of persons at L. B Nagar on Wednesday night.

The victim K Venkat Kumar (30), a resident of L. B Nagar, had allegedly taken a car on hire from one Naveen, a few months ago and failed to pay the monthly rental. Venkat mortgaged the car somewhere and started avoiding Naveen.

Also Read Row over repayment of Rs 200 claims life of man in Hyderabad

“Somehow, Naveen managed to track down Venkat, at L. B Nagar and caught him. Naveen and others thrashed the victim badly and had thrown him from the fourth floor of a building, that led to his death,” L. B Nagar Inspector, Anji Reddy, said.

A case is registered against Naveen and others. Investigation is going on.