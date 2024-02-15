Hyderabad: Group of persons murder car driver

A car driver was allegedly murdered by a group of persons at LB Nagar
Hyderabad: A car driver was allegedly murdered by a group of persons at L. B Nagar on Wednesday night.
The victim K Venkat Kumar (30), a resident of L. B Nagar, had allegedly taken a car on hire from one Naveen, a few months ago and failed to pay the monthly rental. Venkat mortgaged the car somewhere and started avoiding Naveen.
“Somehow, Naveen managed to track down Venkat, at L. B Nagar and caught him. Naveen and others thrashed the victim badly and had thrown him from the fourth floor of a building, that led to his death,” L. B Nagar Inspector, Anji Reddy, said.
A case is registered against Naveen and others. Investigation is going on.