Telugu Moms Network: A platform for mothers to support one another

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Updated On - 11:44 AM, Sat - 5 November 22

A first-of-its-kind moms' group on Facebook, it's created exclusively in Telugu language for Telugu women

Hyderabad: Most women end up becoming homemakers after marriage for varied reasons. While some find it tough to balance a career and family, some may give in to others’ wishes and decide to stay home. And not many of such women feel comfortable sharing their feelings. This prompted Pradeepthi Vissamsetti (https://linktr.ee/pradeepthivissamsetti) to start the Telugu Moms Network.

A first-of-its-kind moms’ group on Facebook, it’s created exclusively in Telugu language for Telugu women. It connects Telugu moms from all over the world on one platform where they can receive assistance for multiple things – be it home business, family matters, counselling, infant and childcare, career tips, and other aspects.

“There are over 27,300 Telugu women in our ever-expanding moms’ community where we discuss women’s health and well-being, cooking tips, recipes, entrepreneurship, home business promotions, jobs, entertainment and fun topics, among others. We want this to be a resource for moms, guiding them in areas like elderly support, understanding traditions, culture and values, and childcare,” shares Pradeepthi, who also runs a YouTube channel called ‘Prosperous With Pradeepthi’.

“I’m also a co-founder of Sahaja Foundation, an NGO that supports young children in developing better hygiene as well as moral and ethical values. We reached out to more than 30,000 children in Telugu States and supported them with sanitary napkins, notebooks and stationery as per their requirements,” says this mother of two.

Telugu Moms Network strives to empower women with numerous events. “We want to be a support system for moms across the world because our group includes moms of all ages and experience levels, which is of great help in this era of nuclear families where moms feel alone when they need to make decisions.”