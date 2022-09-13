Telugu Youtuber Anvesh scales highest peak in South Africa

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:47 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Anvesh Chinni, a YouTuber from AP scales Mount Kilimanjaro.

Hyderabad: A YouTuber named Anvesh Chinni from Bheemili, Vishakapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh has scaled Africa’s tallest mountain Mount Kilimanjaro.

The vlogger hoisted the National Flag and sang the National Anthem after ascending the height of 5,642m. He also chanted slogans like ‘Jai Jawana Jai Kisan’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Sabka Malik Ek’ at the peak.

Located in the northeastern part of Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain on the African Continent.

The Vizagite owns a YouTube channel named ‘Naa Anveshena’. His content is primarily about travelling and exploring different parts of the world. Anvesh, who amassed a subscriber count of over 5 lakh, shares information about various places through his videos.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2.3k likes and 2 lakh views

Watch the video here: