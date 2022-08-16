Punjab cop unfurls tricolour on Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Gurjot Singh Kaler, Superintendent of Police, Punjab, has successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro to unfurl the national flag.

He achieved the feat on Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My first world summit. 15th August 2022. With God’s grace and parent’s blessings, I have successfully unfurled the National Flag of India atop the world’s tallest free-standing mountain – Mount Kilimanjaro at the height of 5,895 meters.”

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain of the African Continent and is located in the beautiful country of Tanzania. Celebrating 75 glorious years of Indian Independence Jai Hind !!, tweeted Gurjot Singh Kaler.

My first world summit. 🇮🇳

The High Commissioner of India, Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan took to Twitter to congratulate Gurjot Singh Kaler for successfully scaling the highest mountain in Africa.

Congratulations @GurjotSKaler on behalf of High Commission of India @IndiainTanzania for the summit & thanks for doing this on #IndependenceDay2022 https://t.co/uvvSUXZVaJ — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) August 16, 2022

