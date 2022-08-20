| Couple From Nalgonda Unfurls The Indian National Flag On Mount Elbrus

Couple from Nalgonda unfurls the Indian national flag on Mount Elbrus

By varun keval Published: Published Date - 01:12 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A couple from the Nalgonda district of Telangana unfurled the national flag on Mount Elbrus to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day.

By ascending the height of 5,642m, Venkat Reddy (52) and Vijaya Laksmi (50) unfurled the tricolor at the highest mountain in Europe at 8:25 am (IST) on August 15.

Vijaya Lakshmi, who is working as a government teacher in Tripuraram Mandal, has always been interested in mountaineering. Earlier, she alone had scaled Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895m) in Africa and Rudugaira mountains (5,819m) in Uttarakhand.

However, this time, she climbed Mount Elbrus with her husband in just 6 hours.

Mount Elbrus, the highest of the Caucasus Mountains, is situated northwest of the Caucasus in southwest Russia.