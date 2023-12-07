Temperature drops due to cyclonic rains in Khammam

A minimum temperature of 19.2 Celsius degrees was recorded at Naidupet of Dammapet mandal in Kothagudem district and at Sathupalli town Khammam district in the past 24-hours
Khammam: People in erstwhile Khammam district were reeling under cold conditions as day time and night time temperatures dropped due to the cyclonic rains.
A minimum temperature of 19.2 Celsius degrees was recorded at Naidupet of Dammapet mandal in Kothagudem district and at Sathupalli town Khammam district in the past 24-hours. On Thursday the minimum temperatures remained in the range of 21.5 to 24 Celsius degrees in both the districts.