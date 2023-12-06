Cyclone Michaung: Standing crops in thousands of acres affected in Khammam

As per the TSDPS data 10 mandals in Khammam received very heavy rainfall while the other mandals received heavy to light rainfall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Collector VP Gautham inspected a paddy field damaged by cyclonic rains at Kusumanchi in Khammam district.

Khammam: Cyclonic rains affected standing crops in as many as 82, 191 acres affecting 53, 903 farmers in 357 villages in the district, besides claiming the life of a couple.

As per the TSDPS data 10 mandals received very heavy rainfall while the other mandals received heavy to light rainfall. A very heavy rainfall of 17.4 cm and 16.6 cm was recorded at Gangaram and Sadasivapalem of Sathupalli mandal. Sathupalli received 15.8 cm rain.

A couple, N Pulla Rao and Lakshmi died as the walls of a dilapidated mud house collapsed at Cheruvu Madaram village of Nelakondapalli mandal.The district officials have appealed to the people not to stay in dilapidated houses, not to touch electric poles and stand under trees when it was raining.

As per the preliminary report, paddy in 59, 307 acres, cotton in 348 acres, maize in 5262 acres and chilli in 17, 267 acres was damaged due to heavy winds and water logging. District Collector VP Gautham visited Kusumanchi mandal on Wednesday and inspected the damaged paddy field next to Gangadevi tank at Kusumanchi.

He directed the agricultural officials to carry out a survey of the crops damaged by rains and submit detailed reports. He also told the agricultural extension officers to be at the field level. He inspected a paddy purchase centre at Palair village and told officials to provide adequate tarpaulins to protect the produce from rains.

Gautham inquired about the quantity of paddy purchased so far from famers. Measures should be taken so that farmers do not suffer due to rains. Assistant Collector Mayank Singh, district agriculture officer Vijaya Nirmala, DRDO Vidyachandana, DCO Vijaya Kumari, District Civil Supplies Officer Srilatha and others were present.