Temperature rises again in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: After heavy rainfalls, the temperatures in the city have started to rise again.

The weather has mostly been dry and hot, with clear sky. On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded at Narayanaguda was 34.7 degree Celsius, which is at least two degree more than the usual.

The lowest temperature of 23.8 degree Celcius was recorded at BHEL.

As per the data of Telangana State Development Planning Society, the temperature in the city will remain between 33 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius for the coming three days. However, there could be light to moderate rains at isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad officials have issued a four days warning of heavy rains in several districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur in all districts of the state. Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad districts.

On Sunday, Adavi Devula Palli in Nalgonda district recorded the highest rainfall in the state of 17.3 mm.

