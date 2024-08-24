Hyderabad braces for moderate showers, yellow alert issued in Telangana

Meteorologists forecast overcast skies and swift-moving showers for the city, bringing a cool and breezy atmosphere. The rain is expected to continue with scattered showers throughout the afternoon and into the night, providing relief from the recent humidity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 02:05 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience moderate showers on Saturday as the developing low-pressure area (LPA) has intensified monsoon winds, resulting in more extensive rainfall across Telangana.

According to meteorologists, the city will see overcast skies and swift-moving showers, creating a cool and breezy atmosphere. The rains are expected to persist, with scattered showers likely through the afternoon and into the night, easing the humid weather of recent days.

For Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several Telangana districts, warning of the likelihood of heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The districts under this alert include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar.

The northern and eastern regions of Telangana are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain from Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, in isolated locations across all districts of Telangana. Residents are advised to stay indoors during these conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.