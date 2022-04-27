Temperatures to rise; Orange alert issued all over Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:16 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana has been experiencing soaring temperatures across the state for the past few days. According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the temperatures are going to rise further in the next four days.

IMD – Hyderabad has issued an orange alert or ‘be prepared’ warning all over the state, for the next four days. It indicates that the temperatures for the next four days all over the state would be between 41 and 45 degree Celsius. Though there are warnings of light to moderate thunderstorms across the state, the temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at isolated places in the state for the next four days.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 40.4 degree Celsius. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest maximum temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad.

TSDPS forecast suggest the mercury could be between 40 to 42 degree Celsius in Hyderabad for the next three days.

Maximum Temperatures in degree Celsius

Adilabad – 44.3

Nizamabad – 43.1

Ramagundam – 42.8

Nalgonda – 42.4

Medak – 42.2

