Tempest Advertising organises blood donation camp

Several volunteers came forward to give their token of life at all three metros.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: On World Blood Donor Day, Tempest Advertising organised a blood donation camp across their branches – Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune.

The donation drive in Hyderabad, in association with Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan and Sai Sagar Heights Residents Welfare Association, was organised at Sai Sagar Heights, Prakash Nagar, and saw an active participation of several volunteers including residents, corporate employees of different organisations and Tempestians.

“In India, every 2 seconds one patient needs a blood transfusion. Moreover, blood donations are used for patients in need of surgery, cancer treatment, and transfusion for blood loss from traumatic injuries. Blood is the most precious gift one can give to any person,” said Archana Panda, Operation Head, Rotary Challa Blood Center.

“With promoting branding and consumerism across sectors, we take pride in also promoting the need for good deeds such as blood donation,” said Turab Lakdawala, Managing Director, Tempest Advertising.