Watch: Fake video of dangerous bus stunt in Hyderabad triggers controversy

The incident has triggered controversy over the potential risk of others imitating such dangerous actions for social media fame.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 07:29 PM

Hyderabad: A video circulating widely on social media purportedly showing a young man lying down in front of a moving bus on Yousufguda main road in Hyderabad has turned-out to be a fake. The incident has triggered controversy over the potential risk of others imitating such dangerous actions for social media fame.

Initially believed to capture a life-threatening stunt performed for an Instagram reel, the edited footage shows the teenager suddenly dropping to the ground in front of the bus, escaping a potentially fatal collision. The clip has been met with shock and condemnation from netizens, who have urged police officials to “arrest” the youngster.

Swiftly responding to the reactions on his official ‘X’ handle, VC Sajjanar, Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), announced the video as a fabrication designed to gain popularity on social media. He emphasized the dangers of such content, warning of the potential for others to imitate similar actions for online fame.

“This video which is going viral on social media is fake. This is a fully edited video. Some people are editing videos like this to be popular on social media. It is not a good practice to try to tarnish the image of RTC. There is a danger of others imitating these types of unintended actions done for likes and comments. Edited videos that are made for fun can also cause harm to others,” he said

Sajjanar further added that TGSRTC management will take these incidents seriously and pursue legal action against those responsible.

సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతోన్న ఈ వీడియో ఫేక్‌. ఇది పూర్తిగా ఎడిటెడ్ వీడియో. సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో పాపులర్‌ కోసం కొందరు ఇలా వీడియోలను ఎడిట్‌ చేసి వదులుతున్నారు. ఇలాంటి వెకిలిచేష్టలతో ఆర్టీసీ ప్రతిష్టను దిగజార్చే ప్రయత్నం చేయడం మంచి పద్దతి కాదు. లైక్‌ లు, కామెంట్ల కోసం చేసే ఈ తరహా… pic.twitter.com/Eia1GCSxyr — VC Sajjanar – MD TGSRTC (@tgsrtcmdoffice) June 21, 2024