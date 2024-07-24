Temple robbed in Shamirpet, ornaments stolen

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 02:07 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a temple at Shamirpet and decamped with ornaments on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the burglars entered the temple and broke the main door before taking away the ornaments from the idol of the deity.

On information, the Shamirpet police reached the spot and started an investigation. A tracker dog was summoned to the place to help the investigators. The dog walked a few meters from the place and stopped. The clues team also visited the spot. The police are trying to identify the persons with the help of footage recorded by the closed circuit cameras.

A case is registered.