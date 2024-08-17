Hyderabad: Bodies of woman and children found at Shamirpet

The police suspect the woman along with her two children might have jumped into the lake due to some family issues and committed suicide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 09:46 PM

Hyderabad: The bodies of a woman and two children were found in a lake at Shamirpet in city outskirts on Saturday evening.

The woman identified as Bhanu Priya (28) was a native of Siddipet district and lived at Shamirpet along with her family. On Saturday evening, the bodies of Priya and her daughter Deeksha (4) were retrieved from the Shamirpet lake while the body of her son Anand (5) who is also suspected to be missing after going along with his mother is yet to be retrieved.

The police are searching for the body of Anand. The police are gathering information from the relatives of the woman.