Temporary bridge across Peddavagu at Andevelli soon: Koneru Konappa

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Sirpur (T) MLA Konappa interacts with locals in the riverbed of Peddavagu near Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Sunday. Koneru Konappa said that a temporary bridge would be constructed across Peddavagu, with the traffic to resume in a week.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa said on Sunday that a temporary bridge would be constructed across Peddavagu, with the traffic to resume in a week. He along with authorities of the Roads and Building department inspected the high-level bridge of which a portion had collapsed recently, affecting traffic between Kaghaznagar and Dahegaon mandals at Andevelli village in Kaghaznagar mandal.

Konappa said a temporary bridge using gravel and hume pipes would be built across the stream for the convenience of motorists and people of the two mandals. Steps would be taken based on advice of experts. He requested the public to take precautions while crossing the stream on country-made rafts.

Two pillars and three slabs of the structure had crumbled on October 19. However, no casualties were reported as traffic on the structure was already suspended. A pillar of the bridge got tilted and partially sunk due to heavy rains, posing a threat of collapse to the structure in July. It was slightly skewed in the monsoon last year.

Built by the Roads and Building department with the help of funds Rs 19 crore granted by the World Bank in 2001, the bridge connects many villages of both Dahegaon and Bheemini to Kaghaznagar town. People of the two mandals use Jagannathpur-Andevelli stretch to arrive at the town to buy groceries and for medical emergencies. Students of these two entities depend on the town for schools and colleges.