PDS rice scandal of Rs 3 crore unearthed in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a startling revelation, M Gopinath, an-charge of an Mandal Level Stock (MLS) point in Asifabad was found to have indulged in misappropriation of over 8,000 quintals of rice meant for public distribution system (PDS). The value of the rice grains was assessed to be nearly Rs 3 crore.

Gopinath was already suspended for his involvement in irregularities in managing the stock point. He allegedly diverted 8,400 quintals of the rice over a period of time. He was posted at the stock point three years ago. His wrongdoings were unearthed during an inspection carried out by authorities of vigilance from Hyderabad on Thursday.

The authorities of the vigilance wing conducted the inspection for two days. It is learnt that they were astonished to find misappropriation of the large quantities of the rice at the stock point. “A marathon audit has to be carried out to ascertain as to how he could divert the rice and what superior officials were doing when he was committing the act,” a senior official told ‘Telangana Today.’

Surprisingly, the rice were not shifted from the rice mills to the stock point. A mill in Sirpur (T) mandal was engaged to supply the rice to the point. But, the records were created stating that the grain was transported and dispatched to respective fair price shops. A sum of Rs 2 crore was already paid for procuring rice. It is learnt the in-charge colluded with a contractor and sold the rice in the market.

Meanwhile, a team of three officials led by District Revenue Officer Suresh was formed to probe into the scandal. Collector Rahul Raj set a deadline of 24 hours to inquire into the misappropriation and to submit a report. Authorities concerned intensified inspections in five other MLS points located in different parts of the district in the wake of the irregularities.