Ten startups selected for AIC T-Hub semiconductor programme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Startup incubator T-Hub announced the selection of ten startups for the AIC T-Hub semiconductor programme.

Hyderabad: Startup incubator T-Hub announced the selection of ten startups for the AIC T-Hub semiconductor programme. These startups will be provided expert-led workshops, mentorship, market access, and investor and industry connect opportunities.

The six-month programme will enable these entrepreneurs to design, tape-out, fabricate and test chips along with go-to market, and co-innovation with corporates.

The selected startups include Ambit, Proton, Xoptimus Hivericks Technologies, Fashmo PCB Design, Hetrogenous, Silizium, Cyrrup a Solutions, Anscer Robotics, 3W, and Morphing Machines. About 150 applications were received by the T-Hub. “We are eager to collaborate with these startups and provide them with the technical assistance, mentoring, and market exposure they require,” said M Srinivas Rao, T-Hub CEO.

“It is high time we kick start designing, developing, and manufacturing Semicon chips to build a thriving semiconductor ecosystem in India. Incubation plays a key role in making this happen,” said Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation. The selected startups will be provided access to T-Hub’s network of service providers and global investor pool for debt or equity financing.